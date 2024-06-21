Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells $111,362.76 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Ann Gliha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NXST opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

