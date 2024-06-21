New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYMTZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 14,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

