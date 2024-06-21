New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
NYMTZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 14,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.
About New York Mortgage Trust
