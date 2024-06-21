New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Up 0.9%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.64 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.50). Approximately 33,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 9,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.49).

The firm has a market cap of £83.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.75.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

