Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

NMRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NMRA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

