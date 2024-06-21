Needham & Company LLC Increases TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $21.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $19.01 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -950.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $992,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 203,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.