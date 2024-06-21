Needham & Company LLC Boosts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $75.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDDT. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 57.00.

Reddit Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at 57.42 on Tuesday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of 53.09.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock worth $46,396,065 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

