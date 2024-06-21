Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NYAX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax Stock Down 9.0 %

Nayax stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $696.75 million, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.09. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

