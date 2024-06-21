Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $30,363.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.