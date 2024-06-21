Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $5.02. Natuzzi shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 2,003 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

