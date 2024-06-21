Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.67). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.66).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,096.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,707.65. The company has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

