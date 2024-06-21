National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.59

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 87875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

