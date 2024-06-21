National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.79

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.79 and last traded at C$106.87, with a volume of 1901338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.92.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.