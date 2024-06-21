Myria Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Myria has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Myria has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 19,541,730,816 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00402339 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,649,733.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.