Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.70. The company had a trading volume of 264,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.73 and a 200-day moving average of $389.58. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $423.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

