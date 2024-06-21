Monero (XMR) Price Hits $160.02 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Monero has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $160.02 or 0.00251048 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $54.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,739.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00594890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00114647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00067679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

