monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

MNDY traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.97. The company had a trading volume of 933,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,026. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.59 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

