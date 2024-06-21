Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

