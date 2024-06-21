MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Financial Review

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.45 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.89 billion 7.15 $249.70 million $3.63 36.93

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44% Neurocrine Biosciences 18.65% 17.45% 12.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 18 1 2.80

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 934.36%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $152.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats MiNK Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

