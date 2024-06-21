Mina Price Down 15% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $646.75 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,169,173,343 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,328,013 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,169,016,425.8400393 with 1,121,973,430.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.58832414 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $18,189,483.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

