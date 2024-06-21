Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Hits $627.50 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $627.50 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,169,362,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,679,400 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,169,173,342.8400393 with 1,122,332,405.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57825736 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $20,696,161.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

