Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT Raised to $30.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $26.80 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TIGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 9,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

