MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $1,880.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.40.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,458.82. 533,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,425.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,084.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $301.08 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -217.61 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $62,977,536. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.