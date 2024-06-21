Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.27

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.27 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 35.20 ($0.45). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 36.05 ($0.46), with a volume of 421,473 shares traded.

Metro Bank Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.26. The stock has a market cap of £243.53 million, a P/E ratio of 278.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

