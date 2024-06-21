Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.60.

Get Merus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRUS

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $792,792. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.