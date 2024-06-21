McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 5,396 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,086,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. 540,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

