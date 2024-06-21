McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 278 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.45. 72,245,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,026,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

