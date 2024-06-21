McLean Asset Management Corp Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 49,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 35,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 14,438,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

