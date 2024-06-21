McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 3,315 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,046,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $90.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

