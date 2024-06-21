McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

NYSE:MCK opened at $603.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $605.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

