McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. 3,451,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

