Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 377,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,253,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Matinas BioPharma Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.63.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matinas BioPharma
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.