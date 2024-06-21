Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 377,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,253,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Matinas BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matinas BioPharma stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Free Report ) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.75% of Matinas BioPharma worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

