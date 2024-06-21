Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
MTDR stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.30.
Matador Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4,501.7% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 378,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
