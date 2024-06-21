Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Shares of DOOR opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

