Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.57. Marchex shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 17,290 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

