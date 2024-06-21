Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.22. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 33,183 shares.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

