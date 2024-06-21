Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 457,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,819. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.