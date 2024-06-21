Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Magnite Stock Down 2.0 %

MGNI opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

