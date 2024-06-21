Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Macerich from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

Get Macerich alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Macerich Stock Up 0.5 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.43. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 165,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $22,210,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $18,938,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.