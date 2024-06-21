LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,255. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

