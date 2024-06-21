Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $10.55. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 15,369 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

