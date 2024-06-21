Lucie Blanchet Sells 8,800 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.86 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.34.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.92.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

