LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.60

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.99. LTC Properties shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 133,383 shares trading hands.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $8,609,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2,190.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 181,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

