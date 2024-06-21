Loop Capital Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.53.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.17. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

