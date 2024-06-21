Loop Capital Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $333.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 12-month low of $308.45 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

