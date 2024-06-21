Loop Capital Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $22.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.
KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,023 shares in the last quarter.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
