Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.91 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

