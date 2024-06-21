LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 24,223 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,279.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

