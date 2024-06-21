Litecoin Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $73.08 or 0.00114647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.46 billion and $337.18 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,666,744 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

