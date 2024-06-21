Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded to “Hold” by UBS Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
