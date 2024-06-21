Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Life360 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,585. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

